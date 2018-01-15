A Thunder Bay, Ont. area man will have to pay over $6,000 for starting a fire and failing to leave a person in charge.

According to a written statement by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, at around 8 p.m. on May 20 2017 the Nolalu Fire Department responded to a call from a concerned citizen regarding an unmonitored fire in her neighbour's field.

The fire department was able to suppress and extinguish the fires.

After some investigation, conservation officers learned that the man had lit several brush piles on fire on his property that day. Sometime after lighting the fires, officials said the man returned to his residence where he could not monitor the fires.

The fires burned approximately 6.42 acres of land, conservation officers said.

The man pleaded guilty and has been fined $500 for starting a fire and failing to leave someone in charge and another $500 for failing to keep a fire under control. He was also ordered to pay $5,940 — the cost to extinguish the fires.

Nolalu is about 48 kilometres west of Thunder Bay.