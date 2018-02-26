Officials from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry say two men have pleaded guilty and have been fined a total of $4000 for moose hunting offences.

Officials from the ministry said sometime between October 14 and 17 of 2015, two men from Navan and Oshawa, Ont. were hunting along Highway 105, north of Ear Falls, when the resident from Navan shot and killed a cow moose.

Police said the Navan resident made no effort to retrieve the moose and subsequently abandoned it, allowing its flesh to spoil.

He pleaded guilty and was fined $3000, according to a written statement on Monday.

Meanwhile, police said the man from Oshawa also pleaded guilty and was fined $1000 after he failed to immediately attach his cow moose seal to the moose.