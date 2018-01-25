Conservation officers from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry say they have fined two tourist outfitters from Fort Frances, Ont. for offences under the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Act.

According to a written statement on Thursday the owners of Lake Despair Lodge were fined a total of $13,000 for illegally selling moose meat and angler-caught fish.

Officials said a joint investigation between the Ministry and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources was initiated after conservation officers received tips and complaints from the public.

A two year investigation revealed that between October 2015 and October 2016, the two outfitters prepared and served multiple meals of moose meat and angler-caught fish to paying guests in violation of the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Act.

The pair pleaded guilty and were each fined $5000 and given a two-year probation order for the sale of moose meat and fish. They were also fined an additional $750 for failing to comply with the Ministry's Licence Issuing Manual, as the investigation showed that the owners had charged customers an additional fee on licenses purchased, according to Thursday's statements.

Conservation officers said the investigation also revealed instances of unlawful hunting activity. For example, hunters were advised that they did not need to wear hunter orange during their guided deer hunts, were reportedly taken to areas with a no trespassing sign, and directed one hunter to get into a power boat with a loaded rifle in order to move the hunter closer to a deer that was being hunted.

Officials from the ministry said the man was given additional fines of $500 for trespassing, $500 or failing to wear hunter orange and $500 for possessing a loaded firearm in a powerboat. He must also successfully complete the Ontario Hunter Education Course.