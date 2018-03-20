The federal government has announced the settlement of a land claim with a northwestern Ontario First Nation whose history dates back nearly a century-and-a-half.

The agreement between Ottawa, the province of Ontario and Mitaanjigamiing First Nation was formally announced Monday after the three parties agreed to it over the past six months. Mitaanjigamiing is about 55 kilometres northeast of Fort Frances.

Under the negotiated settlement, the First Nation will see just over 1,600 hectares of provincial Crown land added to its reserve, located on the western shore of Rainy Lake. In addition, the community will receive about $25 million, most of that will be paid by Ottawa.

"Twenty-nine years ago, a significant milestone was achieved after years of our citizens having been dispersed throughout the territory and temporarily located on an island because we did not have a permanent home," Mitaanjigamiing Chief Janice Henderson was quoted as saying in a written release issued by Indigenous and Northern Affairs Canada."

"It was at that time, that we were finally able to establish a permanent community site after many years of negotiations. This settlement will enable us to further develop our community and create economic opportunities."

Mitaanjigamiing had argued the First Nation did not receive the quantity or quality of land to which it was entitled when Treaty 3 was signed back in 1873. Negotiations to resolve the dispute began in 2008, according to federal officials.

"The impact of settling this claim, 145 years after the treaty was signed in 1873, will be transformational not only for the current 167 citizens of Mitaanjigamiing but also for our future generations," Henderson was quoted as saying.