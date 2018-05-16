Missouri man fined more than $5K after abandoning black bear

A man from Missouri has been given a three-year hunting suspension and a fine of $5,500 for hunting a black bear without a licence and making a false statement to conservation officers.

Conservation officers said they contacted the man on Aug. 17, 2017 about a black bear he had shot earlier that day while hunting along Highway 105, south of Perrault Falls.

According to a written statement issued Wednesday, the Missouri man had also shot a small, female black bear sometime between Aug. 15 and 17, before abandoning it in search of a larger, more impressive bear.

The hunter was only licensed to harvest one black bear.

He pleaded guilty and was fined $2,500 for abandoning a black bear and allowing its flesh to spoil, $2,000 for hunting a black bear without a licence, and $1,000 for making a false statement to a conservation officer.