A brand new Yamaha boat motor is missing after being transported in a towed boat from Dryden, Ont. to Sioux Lookout, Ont. last month.

Sioux Lookout OPP are asking for the public's help in locating a Yamaha 25hp outboard motor, with the serial number F25SWHC, that's still in its factory packaging.

Police said at approximately 4 p.m. on May 8, they were informed about a new boat motor that may have fallen out of the boat during a rough patch of the road along Highway 72 between Dinorwic and Sioux Lookout.

Efforts to locate the missing motor have been unsuccessful so far, according to a media release on Wednesday.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Sioux Lookout OPP.