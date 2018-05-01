Police ask for public's help in search for missing 25-year-old woman

Thunder Bay police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 25-year-old woman.

Dancine Louise Rae was last seen in the area of Oliver Road and Golf Links Road on the evening of April 29, police said in a written release.

Rae is known to frequent the intercity area.

Rae is described as five-feet-eight-inches tall, with a medium build and about 210 lbs. She has black medium-length hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.