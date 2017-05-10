The Thunder Bay police service is conducting a ground search in the Northwood area today for Josiah Begg.

The teenager has been missing since last weekend.

Police say he was last seen Saturday at about 6:00 p.m at the skate park at Marina Park.

But Staff Sargeant Ryan Hughes of the TBPS said they have received reports Begg may have been in the Limbrick neighbourhood around 10 pm. on Saturday night.

"That gave us a starting point to start our ground search," said Hughes. "The officers have been trying to backtrack where he was last seen."

Hughes said Begg is not from Thunder Bay and was here with his family for a few weeks.

Hughes said they are also asking for help from people in the Limbrick community to try and locate Josiah.

Police describe Begg as 5'5" tall with a slim build, short brown hair and brown eyes.

The missing teen is 14 years old.

Police said earlier that Begg was last seen wearing a red baseball cap, red hoody and grey and white sweat pants.