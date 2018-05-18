Skip to Main Content
Thunder Bay police search for missing 24-year-old woman

Notifications

Thunder Bay police search for missing 24-year-old woman

Thunder Bay police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 24-year-old woman.

Stacey Whitstone was travelling by bus from southern Ontario towards Edmonton, Alta

CBC News ·
Police are searching for 24-year-old Stacey Whitstone who was last seen by her father in Thunder Bay, Ont., on Apr. 19 and 20. (Thunder Bay Police )

Thunder Bay police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 24-year-old woman.

Police said Stacey Whitstone was travelling by bus from southern Ontario heading towards Edmonton, Alta.

Her father last spoke to her on Apr. 19 and 20 when she was in Thunder Bay, Ont., but has not heard from her since.

Stacey is described as four feet nine inches tall with a medium build and straight black shoulder-length hair with a tattoo on the right side of her neck. 

Anyone who may have seen her in the past month or has any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the police or Crime Stoppers.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us