Thunder Bay police search for missing 24-year-old woman

Thunder Bay police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 24-year-old woman.

Police said Stacey Whitstone was travelling by bus from southern Ontario heading towards Edmonton, Alta.

Her father last spoke to her on Apr. 19 and 20 when she was in Thunder Bay, Ont., but has not heard from her since.

Stacey is described as four feet nine inches tall with a medium build and straight black shoulder-length hair with a tattoo on the right side of her neck.

Anyone who may have seen her in the past month or has any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the police or Crime Stoppers.