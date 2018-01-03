Officers in Thunder Bay, Ont. are asking for the public's help in locating a 24-year-old man who was last seen by his family in December.

24-year-old Sonny Patayash was last seen on Dec. 18, 2017, police said.

According to a written statement released on Wednesday, the family has not been in contact with Patayash, which they say is unusual behaviour for him.

Patayash is described as being 5'10" with a medium build and short black hair.

Anyone who has seen the 24-year-old or has any information about his whereabouts is asked to contact city police or Crime Stoppers.