Thunder Bay police seek missing 24-year-old
Thunder Bay police are asking for the public's help as they search for a missing 24-year-old man.
Shawn Corrigan was reported missing on May 9
He's described as six feet tall and 350 pounds. Corrigan was last known to be in the area around Thunder Bay's north core, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.