Thunder Bay police seek missing 69-year-old man

Thunder Bay police are requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing 69-year-old man.

Ken Hebert was last seen on Monday, April 16 at about 4:30 p.m.

He's described as five-foot-eight and 140 pounds, with a thin build. Police didn't have any details on the clothes Hebert was wearing when he went missing.

Anyone with information about Hebert's whereabouts is asked to contact police.