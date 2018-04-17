Skip to Main Content
Thunder Bay police seek missing 69-year-old man

Notifications

Thunder Bay police seek missing 69-year-old man

Thunder Bay police are requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing 69-year-old man.

Ken Hebert was last seen on Monday

CBC News ·
A 69-year-old man missing since Monday has been located, Thunder Bay police said. (Cathy Alex/CBC )

Thunder Bay police are requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing 69-year-old man.

Ken Hebert was last seen on Monday, April 16 at about 4:30 p.m.

He's described as five-foot-eight and 140 pounds, with a thin build. Police didn't have any details on the clothes Hebert was wearing when he went missing.

Anyone with information about Hebert's whereabouts is asked to contact police.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us