A 35-year-old Terrace Bay man reported missing on Wednesday has been found deceased, OPP say.

A Terrace Bay man reported missing last week has been found deceased, OPP say.

Andrew Savage, 35, was reported missing by his family on Wednesday, Nov. 1.

A search was conducted, and officers found Savage deceased in Terrace Bay at about 5:15 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 2, police said.

A postmortem examination is yet to take place, but police said foul play is not suspected.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances of Savage's disappearance. He was last seen on the morning of Oct. 31 in the Simcoe Plaza area of Terrace Bay.

Anyone who may have seen him on or after Oct. 31 is asked to contact the OPP.