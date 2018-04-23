New
Missing man in contact with family: Thunder Bay police
A 26-year-old man who had been last seen more than three weeks ago has contacted his family, Thunder Bay police said.
Wade Matchett had been missing since March 30
A 26-year-old man who had been last seen more than three weeks ago has contacted his family, Thunder Bay police said.
As a result, the local force is cancelling its missing person report on Wade Matchett.
No further details were provided by police on Monday.
Police issued a missing person report for Matchett on Friday, saying he hadn't been seen since March 30 and his family was concerned for his well-being.