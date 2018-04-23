Skip to Main Content
Missing man in contact with family: Thunder Bay police

A 26-year-old man who had been last seen more than three weeks ago has contacted his family, Thunder Bay police said.

Wade Matchett had been missing since March 30

CBC News ·
Thunder Bay police say a 26-year-old man reported missing has contacted his family. (Cathy Alex/CBC )

As a result, the local force is cancelling its missing person report on Wade Matchett.

No further details were provided by police on Monday.

Police issued a missing person report for Matchett on Friday, saying he hadn't been seen since March 30 and his family was concerned for his well-being.

