Thunder Bay police are asking for the public's assistance as they attempt to locate a missing 75-year-old man.

Gordon Russell was last seen at about 3:30 p.m. in the area of Red River Road on Nov. 16.

He's described as being about five feet, four inches tall, 167 pounds, and have a slim build, grey hair and blue eyes. Russell was wearing a green winter jacket and blue jeans when he was last seen.

He is believed to be driving a blue 4 door 2011 Hyundai Sonata with Ontario license plate BWHP699.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.