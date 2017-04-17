Thunder Bay Police are seeking the public's help as they search for a missing man.

Michael Giguere, 48, was last seen on March 31 at the Nights Inn on MacDougall Street in Thunder Bay.

Michael Giguere

In a media release, police say there is concern for his safety, as Giguere requires daily medication.

He's described as being five feet and 10 inches tall, about 200 pounds, and having short brown hair and brown eyes.

He may have a goatee, and was last seen wearing a green rain jacket and hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 807-684-1200.