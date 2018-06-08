Thunder Bay police seek public's help to find missing 25-year-old

Thunder Bay police say they're looking for the public's help locating a 25-year-old woman.

Jillian Logue-Franz was last seen leaving a home on Ontario Street just before 9 p.m. on Thursday, June 7.

Police said there is concern for her welfare.

Logue-Franz is approximately five-feet-seven-inches tall with a thin build, brown eyes and medium-length wavy brown hair.

She was last seen wearing jeans, a white shirt with a purple blanket.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.