Police officers in Thunder Bay, Ont. are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 15-year old boy.

Sterling Francouer was last seen on Nov. 28 at approximately 11 p.m., according to a written statement released by officials on Tuesday.

Francouer is described as being 5'4", 120 pounds with brown eyes and light brown straight, medium length hair.

Police said he is believed to be wearing a neon yellow, pink, and blue ty-dyed hoodie and a pair of black UnderArmour shoes.

Anyone with information on the 15-year old's whereabouts is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service.