Ontario Provincial Police are currently investigating the reported disappearance of a boater on Whitesand Lake in northwestern Ontario.

Officers with the Schreiber Detachment of the OPP were notified Sunday that a 47-year-old man from Schreiber, Ont., was missing on the lake, which is located between Rossport and Schreiber, just north of Highway 17.

Police were advised that the male was observed swimming toward his boat and went underwater, OPP said in a news release. He reportedly did not resurface.

The OPP's underwater search and recovery unit was en route to Schreiber Monday to try and find the man.

The investigation is continuing, police said.