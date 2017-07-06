The body of a 67-year-old California man reported missing on Lake of the Woods on Tuesday has been found.

According to Ontario Provincial Police, divers found the body of Grant Hoffman in the Monument Bay area of the lake on Wednesday. Hoffman was from Napa, Calif.

OPP said the man had been reported missing on Tuesday.

He and another man from the United States were fishing on Lake of the Woods, and stopped on shore for lunch.

Their boat drifted away, and an investigation determined that Hoffman had attempted to swim after the boat, but did not make it back to shore, police said.

A post-mortem examination is scheduled to take place Thursday.