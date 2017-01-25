City officials in Thunder Bay, Ont. say there's still no sign of a bald eagle that escaped after its enclosure was vandalized at the Chippewa Park Wildlife Exhibit.

According to a post on the city's Facebook page, area residents have provided the city with information, but nothing that's led to the return of the bird.

In addition, the city said that efforts to lure the eagle back to the park by leaving food out near the pen have not yet worked. Its mate remains at Chippewa, and park officials have said it is showing signs of distress.

Eagles mate for life.

The lock on the eagle's enclosure was broken off and a ladder was used to make a hole in the chain-link fencing, according to Thunder Bay's acting parks manager Gordon John. The vandalism was noticed by staff arriving at work on Jan. 19.

John said that nothing was stolen, and the lengths to which the intruders went suggested a rescue mission.

The missing bald eagle, which was raised in captivity and does not have strong hunting or flying skills, is not likely to be able to fend for itself in the wild, and John said it could become easy prey for coyotes or wolves.

Anyone seeing the bird should call the city's 24-hour dispatch line at 807-625-2195 and crews will attempt to recapture the eagle, said John.