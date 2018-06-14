Missing 55-year-old located, Thunder Bay police say
Thunder Bay police say a missing 55-year-old woman has been located.
Alfrida Garofolo was reported missing on June 13
Thunder Bay police say a missing 55-year-old woman has been located.
Alfrida Garofalo had been last seen at about 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre.
On Thursday morning, police said she had been found.
No further details were provided.
"This is now a private matter between the family and the coroner," police said in a written release. "We ask that you respect the family at this time."