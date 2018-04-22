Skip to Main Content
Police searching for 26-year-old man last seen March 30, asking for public's help

Notifications

Police searching for 26-year-old man last seen March 30, asking for public's help

Thunder Bay police are asking for the public's assistance as they search for a missing 26-year-old man.

Wade Matchett last seen leaving his Windemere Avenue residence

CBC News ·
Wade Matchett, 26, was reported missing on April 6. He was last seen leaving his residence on March 30. (Thunder Bay Police Service)

Thunder Bay police are asking for the public's assistance as they search for a missing 26-year-old man who was last seen on March 30.

Wade Matchett was last seen leaving his Windemere Avenue South residence that evening wearing grey sweat pants, a grey jacket, a white shirt, black shoes and a baseball cap.

Police said Matchett is believed to be staying in the Picton Avenue area. However, his family has not heard from him, and want to check on Matchett's welfare.

He's described as five-feet-11-inches tall, with a medium build, fair skin, brown eyes and long, straight brown hair.

Anyone with information about Matchett's whereabouts is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us