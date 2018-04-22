Thunder Bay police are asking for the public's assistance as they search for a missing 26-year-old man who was last seen on March 30.

Wade Matchett was last seen leaving his Windemere Avenue South residence that evening wearing grey sweat pants, a grey jacket, a white shirt, black shoes and a baseball cap.

Police said Matchett is believed to be staying in the Picton Avenue area. However, his family has not heard from him, and want to check on Matchett's welfare.

He's described as five-feet-11-inches tall, with a medium build, fair skin, brown eyes and long, straight brown hair.

Anyone with information about Matchett's whereabouts is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.