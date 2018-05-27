Thunder Bay police seek missing 21-year-old woman
Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., are seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing woman.
Season Achneepineskum was last seen on May 25
Season Achneepineskum, 21, was last seen on May 25, 2018, in the area of the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre.
She's described as five feet, seven inches tall and weighing about 140 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Thunder Bay police.