Skip to Main Content
Thunder Bay police seek missing 21-year-old woman

Notifications

Thunder Bay police seek missing 21-year-old woman

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., are seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing woman.

Season Achneepineskum was last seen on May 25

CBC News ·
Season Achneepineskum, 21, was last seen on May 25. (Thunder Bay Police Service)

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., are seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing woman.

Season Achneepineskum, 21, was last seen on May 25, 2018, in the area of the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre.

She's described as five feet, seven inches tall and weighing about 140 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Thunder Bay police.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us