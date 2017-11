Thunder Bay police are requesting the public's help as they search for a missing 16-year-old girl.

Tala King was last seen in the Intercity area on Thursday, Nov. 9.

Police said King was in contact with her family via text message at about 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11, but she has not been heard from since.

King is described as about five-feet-six-inches tall and 119 pounds with a thin build, long brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.