Thunder Bay, Ont., police seek missing 14-year-old

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., are seeking the public's help as they search for a missing 14-year-old girl.

Rebecca Kakegamic was last seen at about 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 6 in the Picton Avenue area.

She's described as about five feet and nine inches tall and 130 pounds. She has black, straight, medium-length hair.

No clothing description or photograph was provided.

Anyone with information about Kakegamic's whereabouts is asked to contact police.