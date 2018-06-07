Thunder Bay, Ont., police seek missing 14-year-old
Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., are seeking the public's help as they search for a missing 14-year-old girl.
Rebecca Kakegamic was last seen June 6
Rebecca Kakegamic was last seen at about 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 6 in the Picton Avenue area.
She's described as about five feet and nine inches tall and 130 pounds. She has black, straight, medium-length hair.
No clothing description or photograph was provided.
Anyone with information about Kakegamic's whereabouts is asked to contact police.