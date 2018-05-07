Skip to Main Content
Thunder Bay police seek missing 13-year-old

Thunder Bay police seek missing 13-year-old

Thunder Bay police are seeking the public's help in the search for a missing 13-year-old.

Adam Spade last seen near St. James School

Thunder Bay police are asking for the public's help in the search for 13-year-old Adam Spade. (Thunder Bay Police Service)

Police said Adam Spade was seen the night of May 6 in the area of St. James school, in the 200 block of St. James Street on Thunder Bay's north side. He was reported missing on May 7.

Spade is described as six-feet-and-one-inch tall and 150 lbs., with a medium build. He has medium-length black hair in a ponytail.

Anyone with information about Spade's whereabouts is asked to contact police.

