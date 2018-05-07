Thunder Bay police seek missing 13-year-old

Thunder Bay police are seeking the public's help in the search for a missing 13-year-old.

Police said Adam Spade was seen the night of May 6 in the area of St. James school, in the 200 block of St. James Street on Thunder Bay's north side. He was reported missing on May 7.

Spade is described as six-feet-and-one-inch tall and 150 lbs., with a medium build. He has medium-length black hair in a ponytail.

Anyone with information about Spade's whereabouts is asked to contact police.