Police search for missing 12-year-old, reported missing in Thunder Bay

Thunder Bay police are asking for the public's help as they search for a missing 12-year-old girl.

The family of Jadis Quisses is concerned for her welfare

Thunder Bay police are asking for the public's help as they search for Jadis Quisses. (Thunder Bay Police Service)

Jadis Quisses is described as being five-feet-nine-inches tall. She has shoulder-length brown hair and glasses, and was last seen wearing a grey hoodie.

Police say her family is concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Quisses is asked to contact police.

