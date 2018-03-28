Police search for missing 12-year-old, reported missing in Thunder Bay
Thunder Bay police are asking for the public's help as they search for a missing 12-year-old girl.
The family of Jadis Quisses is concerned for her welfare
Jadis Quisses is described as being five-feet-nine-inches tall. She has shoulder-length brown hair and glasses, and was last seen wearing a grey hoodie.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Quisses is asked to contact police.