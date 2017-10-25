A 39-year-old Mishkeegogamang Lake First Nation woman has been charged with second-degree murder, OPP said.

A 39-year-old Mishkeegogamang Lake First Nation woman has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a male from the community, OPP said Thursday.

The woman was arrested on Oct. 24. She remains in custody, and was due to appear in Kenora court on Oct. 25.

The charge stems from the death of Delbert Sainnawap, a Mishkeegogamang resident.

Police said Sainnawap went to the Mishkeegogamang Health Centre on Feb. 23, 2017, seeking medical treatment for an injury he sustained earlier that week. He was then taken to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre, where he subsequently passed away.

No other details were immediately available.