The main community garage in Mishkeegogamang First Nation was littered with graffiti, but a collaborative art project has given the site new life.

"These doors were in really bad shape." said Laureen Wassaykeesic, a council member for Mishkeegogamang. "It made the reserve look really bad because it's located on a highway."

Profanity was sprayed across the doors making it an eyesore and that was the first thing one would see when coming to the community, according to Wassaykeesic.

Mishkeegogamang is located about 500 kilometres northwest of Thunder Bay.

The idea to start a community art project to paint over the graffiti came from Allison Bennett, a mental health counselor out of Thunder Bay who works with the community. Her son, Gerrit Wesselink, who is also originally from the Lakehead, helped lead the project.

"The thought was that that image really didn't represent the community," said Wesselink.

The finished mural at Mishkeegogamang First Nation. (Gerrit Wesselink)

Bennett received funding for the project from the Musselwhite Mine, located about 220 kilometres north of the community. Mishkeegogamang is home to about 900 people.

Wesselink recruited graffiti artist Mique Michelle to help paint the mural.

"She was the one who had all the equipment, and the know-how, and the expertise to actually put it together," said Wesselink.

The community's council and local schools told Michelle what they wanted the mural to look like.

"The way to go about ... is always to listen to put a hand in their back and have their story come forward versus speaking on their behalf," said Michelle.

Michelle sprayed 15 large circles on the garage and 60 kids between the ages of two and 22-years-old filled them in.

"There wasn't a drawing, there wasn't a conception of what the mural was going to be until we were doing it," said Wesselink. "All the ideas that came out, came out from

The garage doors at Mishkeegogamang First Nation were primed before the final mural was painted on. (Gerrit Wesselink )

[Mishkeegogamang]."

Hockey sticks were used for stencils by a group of 12-year-old boys, a nine-foot-tall teletubby was painted on the side access door by a Grade 7 class and animals that are native to the area like birds and wolves were suggested to be painted.

"I think it was really important for [the local kids] to be involved in the work that was being done because it was for their own community and how to take care of stuff and respect the properties," said Wassaykeesic. "Having them be involved in that has made a big difference with the kids in the community."

Michelle took the base colours of the mural that was painted by the community and filled in the rest with their ideas. It took four days to cover the building in a collage of bright colours and animals done in a woodland style.

People now stop by the garage to take pictures of it.

"It certainly has created a positive outlook for the community," said Wassaykeesic.