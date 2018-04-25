Ontario Provincial Police say they've charged a Minnesota teen with stunt driving in the Fort Frances area, allegedly going over twice the speed limit.

According to a written release, police said they were patrolling on Highway 11 near the turnoff to Highway 71 on Apr. 20, just west of Emo, when officers saw a vehicle travelling very quickly.

Police said the driver was clocked on radar going 125 km/h in an area where the speed limit is 60 km/h.

A 19-year-old from Baudette, Minn., was charged with stunt driving, police said. His vehicle was subsequently impounded for seven days.