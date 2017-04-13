A Northwestern Ontario man who was found guilty last year of a series of historical sexual assaults in the Thunder Bay area will be sentenced next week.

Donald Milani, 69, is back in custody as he awaits his next court appearance, which is scheduled for April 21.

He had been free on bail since the end of his trial in November, but his bail was revoked by Justice Helen Pierce on Thursday morning, at the end of a sentencing hearing.

Pierce then adjourned the proceeding, saying she'll deliver and sentence and reasons next week.

Milani had been found guilty in November on 18 charges, including counts of sexual assault, sexual assault with a weapon, forcible confinement, and robbery.

The charges all stem from what the Crown called "serial, home invasion sexual assaults." All the assaults occurred in residences in rural areas around Thunder Bay between 1985 and 1987.

The Crown, in its submissions on Thursday, told the court it was seeking a 20-years-to-life term of incarceration for Milani.

Defence counsel, meanwhile, is seeking a five-to-eight-year period of incarceration would be more appropriate, given Milani's age and health concerns.

Milani was present on Thursday morning, and addressed the court before Pierce rendered her decision on his bail status.

'Sorry for what happened'

Milani said he hoped to remain free for the week leading up to his sentencing so he could get some of his affairs in order regarding his home hear Fort Frances. In addition, he said he has issues with his long-term memory, and can't recall the crimes he was found guilty of committing.

"I'm sorry for what happened,' he told court.

It has been a long road for the case against Milani. He was initially charged in 1987 over the assaults.

However, according to court documents, charges relating to four of the incidents were discharged during preliminary hearings in 1989.

Milani was acquitted of charges relating to the fifth incident during trial.

The OPP continued to review the case as DNA technology improved, and Milani was charged over the assaults again in 2010.

The 2010 charges all relate to the four incidents that were discharged in 1989.

Before adjourning the matter, Pierce addressed several OPP officers who had gathered in the courtroom to watch the proceedings, commending them for "the exemplary policing that took place in this case."

Milani is from Ignace.