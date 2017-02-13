There are big dreams riding on small business ideas in some remote First Nations in northern Ontario.

Aspiring entrepreneurs in nine Matawa communities are receiving mentoring and support from international development experts, the Canadian Executive Services Organization (CESO).Rise Asset Development is offering micro-loans to business ideas from people who complete the training.

The project — worth more than $1 million — is part of Ontario's Poverty Reduction Strategy.

"People have never really had the opportunity to learn how to finance a project, do a business plan, do a marketing plan, so those are the capacities we hope to learn in our collaboration with CESO," said David Paul Achneepineskum, the Chief Executive Officer with Matawa First Nations Management.

The collaboration between CESO and Matawa started several years ago with a much bigger project looking at ways for the First Nations to become bigger players in the forest sector through managing the Ogoki Forest.

Small businesses, such as this coffee shop in Eabametoong First Nation, can sustain families in remote First Nations where unemployment runs up to 90 per cent, according to economic development advisor Jason Rasevych. (Jody Porter/CBC)

Forestry expert and CESO volunteer mentor Bill Pollock worked with the First Nations on a feasibility study for harvesting the trees.

"Go slowly — that was my whole theme of working with them," Pollock said. "You work with what you've got and go from there. Work from the bottom up with the resources you've got."

That work is still proceeding slowly, according the Matawa economic development advisor, Jason Rasevych. Meanwhile, the discussions around economic development in each of the nine communities has inspired many people to consider small scale businesses.

From taxis to pizzas to movie rentals

"So we see anything from a taxi business, to a pizza bakery, to a mechanic shop, to even DVD rentals" as potential businesses," Rasevych said. (Slow internet connections in remote First Nations means demand for movie rentals remains high).

With unemployment rates of 80 to 90 per cent in some First Nations, small owner-operated businesses can make a big difference for families struggling to make ends meet, he said.

CESO is confident its volunteers can make a meaningful difference during the three-year project.

"These are all highly experienced professionals from both the public and private sector," said CESO's chief executive officer, Wendy Harris. "On average they have 25 years of experience in the field in which they're going to volunteer."