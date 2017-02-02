Two men from Michigan have been fined a total of $1,500 by an Ontario court for an illegal bear hunt in the Red Lake, Ont. area in September, according to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry.

One of the hunters shot and killed a black bear but didn't have a valid non-resident black bear hunting licence. The Mackinaw City man pleaded guilty and was fined $1,000 on Jan. 25.

The other man, from Carp Lake, had the proper seal, but illegally attached it to his partner's kill, according to the ministry. He also pleaded guilty on the same date and was fined $500.

According to the ministry, conservation officers discovered the illegally-hunted bear during a routine inspection of an outpost camp in a remote area northwest of Red Lake.

The animal was forfeited to the Crown, provincial officials said.

The ministry reminded hunters that in order to hunt as a group legally, everyone in the party must have the proper seal for the animal they're pursuing.