Thunder Bay police say they're still looking for a 57-year-old man reported missing in the city earlier in July but some updated information has come to light through surveillance footage.

Michael Quirielle, 57, was reported missing July 8, after he was seen in the Regent Street area on Thunder Bay's north side around 6 a.m.

He was reported missing by a friend, police said; he also reportedly has "health issues."

Over the weekend, police provided an update, saying that he was last seen near the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Center on July 8. At that time, he was not wearing shoes, police said.

Quirielle is described as being between five-feet-eight-inches and five-feet-ten-inches tall with a medium build. Police said he has brown, shoulder-length hair and is balding on top. He also has a brown and grey beard and brown eyes.

He was last wearing a black and gold jacket and grey shorts.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.