Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say a number of organizations have been combing the wooded areas around the hospital in the northwestern Ontario city, looking for a man reported missing earlier this month.

Michael Quirielle, 57, was reported missing to police on the morning of July 9 after last being seen the previous day around the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre.

He was reported missing by a friend, according to Thunder Bay police; he also reportedly has "health issues."

On Wednesday, city police said the service, along with Ontario Provincial Police, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, Thunder Bay Fire and Rescue and the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre were all collaborating on a search.

Those efforts have also included the use of a helicopter and canine unit from the OPP.

Quirielle is described as being between five-feet-eight-inches and five-feet-ten-inches tall with a medium build. Police said he has brown, shoulder-length hair and is balding on top. He also has a brown and grey beard and brown eyes.

He was last wearing a black and gold jacket and grey shorts. Police had reported Quirielle was wearing dark-coloured running shoes, but added that when he was seen in the area of the hospital, he had no shoes on.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.