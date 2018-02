Ontario Provincial Police in Sioux Lookout, Ont., say they've located a man who had been reported missing in the northwestern Ontario community since Sunday evening.

Michael Moskotaywenene, 25, had been last seen leaving his home. According to a written release from the OPP, he was supposed to be going to a friend's house across town, but did not arrive.

In another written release Monday morning, police said Moskotaywenene was found safe.