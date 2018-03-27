Gravelle to run for 7th term in Thunder Bay-Superior North

Long serving Thunder Bay, Ont., Liberal MPP Michael Gravelle was nominated Monday to seek a seventh term.

Gravelle was first elected in 1995.

He said he hopes to continue to serve Thunder Bay-Superior North.

"For the last 23 years, it has been my privilege to serve as your provincial representative," Gravelle said. "Over that time, I've worked hard to be a strong voice for you at Queen's Park, and I hope you'll give me the opportunity to continue to fight for our shared interest."

Gravelle is also currently serving as the Minister of Northern Development and Mines.

He will be running against NDP candidate Lise Vaugeois and PC Candidate Derek Parks in the upcoming provincial election.