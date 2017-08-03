A 38-year-old woman was taken to hospital Wednesday afternoon after being pinned between two vehicles in a Thunder Bay, Ont., grocery store parking lot.

Police said in a media release that the incident occurred at about 3 pm outside the Metro on River Street.

An 86-year-old man was attempting to park his car when he struck the woman, who became pinned between two vehicles.

Several pedestrians assisted her until emergency responders arrived.

The woman was taken to hospital. Her condition was unknown on Thursday afternoon.

The male driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital, as well, but the reason was also unknown.

Police say they have spoken with a number of witnesses, and investigation continues.