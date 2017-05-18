Thunder Bay Mayor Keith Hobbs says he has no problem with the new medical marijuana clinic that is opening in the northwestern Ontario city on Thursday.

"We know that cannabis is used for medicinal purposes now, and next year we're going to see legislation that legalizes marijuana, so, I don't have a problem with it," said Hobbs. "It's the way the country is going."

Canadian Cannabis Clinics is the second clinic of it's kind to open in Thunder Bay. The clinic will assist patients in accessing medical marijuana, but does not dispense medication on site.

Thunder Bay's Mayor has voiced his support for marijuana legalization in the past. In 2011, Hobbs met with Canadian indie rock band Hollerado on their 'Meet the Mayor' tour, where he expressed his thoughts about decriminalizing marijuana.

A second medical marijuana clinic is slated to open in Thunder Bay on May 18. (Getty Images)

​The mayor says it's time to take a new approach to marijuana legislation.

"We haven't resolved this issue and its just a revolving door. It's time for us to look at new ways of approaching drug and alcohol use," said Hobbs. "What we've done for years and years just isn't working. So let's try things...they can always repeal laws."

'Alcohol is more severe'

Hobbs, who spent 34 years with the Thunder Bay Police Service, is more concerned with alcohol abuse in Thunder Bay.

"Alcohol, to my mind, is more severe. We should be looking at that. I never went to one [violent] crime scene where marijuana was used." Most of them involved alcohol, said Hobbs.