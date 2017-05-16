A proposed change to the provincial building code that caused concern for a lot of rural homeowners, will not go forward.
The province was looking at forcing homeowners to pump out their septic tank every five years, regardless of how full the tank is.
Bill Mauro, the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, as well as the MPP for Thunder Bay - Atikokan, said he heard from many people and communities, who said the change was too much.
"Anybody sort of rural and northern I think...saw it as more than was necessary," Mauro said.
Mauro said a rule has been on the books since 1997 that requires homeowners to get septic tanks pumped when they are a third full.
He said many people were unaware of that provincial regulation.
