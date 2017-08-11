Matt Murray is bringing the Stanley Cup home to one of his childhood hockey rinks in Thunder Bay, Ont., this weekend.

The Pittsburgh Penguins goalie will be at Fort William Gardens from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday so people can take a photo with the hometown hero and the famous trophy.

Having the event at the Gardens lends a nostalgic feel to the day, said Ash Young, the cultural development and events supervisor with the City of Thunder Bay.

"I think that's a special part to bring the Cup back to one of those places where you grew up playing and dreaming of doing something like this," Young said.

It's the second time Murray has brought the Cup home to Thunder Bay in as many seasons with the Penguins. Through a quirk of NHL record-keeping, he's been considered a rookie both times.

He's definitely not a rookie when it comes to inspiring kids in the Lakehead. Murray received a hug and a high-five when he hung out at a 7-year-old's lemonade stand in the city earlier this summer.

Fans are encouraged to bring their own cameras to the event on Saturday where they'll be allowed one picture per group. Because of time constraints, Murray will not be signing autographs.