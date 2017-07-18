A seven-year-old hockey fan in Thunder Bay, Ont., got a big surprise Sunday when Stanley Cup-winning goaltender Matt Murray stopped by his lemonade stand for a drink.

Gavin Currie set up the stand to raise money for Easter Seals and the Humane Society, he said.

The Pittsburgh Penguins netminder has supported the Humane Society in the past through donations of autographed memorabilia.

"He was really proud of me when he came," Currie said of his interaction with his idol, whose career he has followed for the past two years.

"I gave him a hug and a high five."

Gavin Currie has been following Matt Murray's career for the past two years, he said. (Travis Ulrich)

Murray was tipped off about the lemonade stand by a hockey photographer who is friends with Currie's mom, the young boy said.

"He hung out at our house for like half an hour so we got to talk for quite some time," he added. "We talked about hockey and stuff like that."

But Currie, who also plays goalie, didn't get any tips from Murray, he said. But added he hopes maybe he can get Murray's email address so they can keep in touch, and he can get some pointers.

"Can we?" he asked his mother while on the phone to CBC.

Currie, who is finished school for the year, hasn't had a chance yet to tell his friends about the encounter, he said.

Goaltender Gavin Currie holds a hockey stick signed by his hero, Matt Murray. (Travis Ulrich)

"I hope that they think that's true, and they don't think that's a lie. It's not a lie," he added.

Currie's lemonade stand raised a total of $300 for the Humane Society and Easter Seals, he said.

He has now set up a GoFundMe page aimed at raising another $1,000.