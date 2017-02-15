The overcrowded animal shelter in Thunder Bay, Ont. is getting some unexpected help from an NHL star.

After the Thunder Bay and District Humane Society was slammed with an influx of new canine arrivals, Pittsburgh Penguins starting goalie Matt Murray stepped forward with an offer of support.

He's auctioning off a stick that he used while playing for Team North America during the World Cup of Hockey, with 100 per cent of the profits going to the shelter.

On the page he set up on eBay, Matt Murray is shown sitting beside his own puppy, Beckham, while holding a hockey stick he is auctioning off in support of the Thunder Bay and District Humane Society. (Thunder Bay and District Humane Society)

"We could have never expected this," said Cassandra Nordal, the fundraising coordinator for the Thunder Bay and District Humane Society. "We're honestly honoured and privileged."

Murray and his girlfriend have been longtime supporters of the shelter, said Nordal, but she said that this latest gesture left her speechless.

"I ended up in tears," she said. "Our board of directors was basically at our shelter when I found out the news and I was in tears and this experience has been amazing."

The shelter is currently using every available inch of space to house animals, after recent rescues from communities in northwestern Ontario brought in more than 30 dogs.

It was after that influx that Murray's girlfriend got in touch with the offer of help, said Nordal.

I am auctioning off a game used #WCOH2016 stick in support of the Thunder Bay humane society. https://t.co/qZoWD2Qmr4 — @mattmurray_30

In less than 24 hours, bidding for the stick on eBay had topped $400, she said. As of Tuesday afternoon, the price had risen to over $600. The bidding will continue for another week.

In addition to the funds being raised, Nordal said she's also grateful for the attention the auction is drawing to the animal shelter.

She said she hopes to work more with Murray in the future, and that there's already been talk of collecting items from additional NHL players for another fundraiser.