Nine Matawa communities in northern Ontario will study the feasibility of developing renewable energy sources with the help of newly-announced federal government funding.

MP Patty Hajdu (Thunder Bay-Superior North) announced on Monday that about $240,000 will go to renewable energy readiness assessments in the communities, which will allow them to both explore which renewable energy sources — such as biomass or solar power — may work best for them, and then make a plan to actually develop those sources.

"They may have different realities in each communities, or different capacities, strengths, etcetera," Hajdu said. "So this is really about giving them that sort of immediate support to do that planning, and then once they have a bit more of a concrete plan, they can move forward in developing those alternative energy approaches."

The nine communities that will receive funding are Webequie, Nibinamik, Neskantaga, Eabametoong, Aroland, Marten Falls, Ginoogaming, Constance Lake and Long Lake #58.

"I would imagine that the money will flow very early in the new year, and that the communities will begin work almost immediately," Hajdu said. "I think it's a fantastic step on the way to meeting everybody's goal, which is more friendly ways of heating and powering our communities, while also an opportunity ... to do some economic development."