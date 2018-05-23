Matawa chiefs council invests $20K towards new Shelter House SOS van

New wheels for a street outreach program in Thunder Bay. We hear about a big donation to the city's Shelter House for its fundraising drive to buy a new van. 4:09

Thunder Bay's Shelter House has received a gift that officials say will cover the cost of a new Street Outreach Services van, after a northern Ontario chiefs council granted the shelter $20,000.

The SOS van offers a daily mobile service to homeless, intoxicated and high-risk people in the city.The van is on the road every day from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Shelter House executive director Michelle Jordan said the gift from Matawa First Nations Management is well-timed and welcome.

"We are borrowing a van from roots to harvest right now," said Jordan. "And it's planting season for them so they are going to be needing their van in the evenings ... and so it all came together at the perfect time."

Jordan said the SOS van team carries supplies such as warm clothing, blankets, food and harm reduction supplies for distribution to people in need. They answer calls from individuals, businesses and emergency providers within city limits.

Jordan said with money in place, they do have a line on a replacement van for the SOS program.

'A very worthwhile program'

The original van was taken off the road in January 2017 due to what was termed "complex maintenance issues."

Matawa's CEO David Paul Achneepineskum said the council believes Shelter House provides a place of safety for people, including many originally from Matawa communities.

Achneepineskum also said he hopes through Matawa's role, others will support the shelter and the SOS program.

"We hope that through our efforts, that others will come up and make donations as well," he said. "It's a very worthwhile program and it helps a lot of people."

In April 2017, Matawa joined with the Thunder Bay Community Foundation and issued a challenge to meet a $200,000 fundraising goal to re-start the SOS program. That call was answered and included donations from a Shelter House client, various private donors and the Nishnawbe Aski Nation, among others.

In May 2017, Eabametoong First Nation raised $10,000 for the SOS program.