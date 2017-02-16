Ontario Provincial Police say one person was killed in a collision between a transport truck and an SUV on Highway 102 in Thunder Bay, Ont. Wednesday.

In a written release issued Thursday morning, police said Mary Wabasse, 58, from Nibinamik First Nation (Summer Beaver), was pronounced dead when she arrived at hospital after the crash.

The collision happened around 12:55 p.m. on Wednesday between Dog Lake Road and Shirley Road, when an eastbound SUV crossed the centre line and collided with an oncoming westbound truck, according to preliminary investigation by police.

Five other people in the SUV suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said; the driver of the transport was not hurt.

The highway was closed for about five and a half hours, police said, while investigators probed the crash.

The driver of the SUV was charged with driving left of the centre line under the Highway Traffic Act, according to police.