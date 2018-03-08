New tenant for former Thunder Bay Sears store

The location that used to house Thunder Bay's Sears store won't be vacant much longer.

A Marshalls department store will soon move into the location at the north end of Thunder Bay's Intercity Shopping Centre.

That's according to TJX Companies — which owns more than 4,000 stores in nine countries, including HomeSense, Winners and Marshalls.

The Thunder Bay Sears location has been empty since January. The company filed for bankruptcy last year, and liquidated and closed all its stores. (CBC) The spot has been vacant since January. Sears Canada filed for bankruptcy in 2017, and then liquidated and closed its Canadian stores, including the one in Thunder Bay.

Sasha Rawana, TJX Canada's spokeswoman for HomeSense and Tri-Brand, told CBC News in an e-mail the company's goal is to have the new Thunder Bay Marshalls up and running by fall of this year.

However, later Thursday, Lauren Polyak, a spokeswoman for Winners and Marshalls told CBC News in an e-mail that while a Marshalls store is coming to Thunder Bay, "the opening will not take place in 2018."

Rawana didn't have details as to whether Marshalls will occupy the entire building, or only a portion of it.

New Winners, HomeSense store coming

TJX is also combining its existing Thunder Bay HomeSense and Winners stores, and moving them to a new location.

Both will operate out of a HomeSense and Winners superstore at the Thunder Centre on Main Street. It will open on March 20, following a grand opening ceremony scheduled for that morning.

HomeSense is moving from Intercity Shopping Centre, while Winners is relocating from the Thunder Bay Centre on Memorial Avenue.