Marks Street house fire under investigation

The cause of a fire that caused extensive damage to a south-side residence on Saturday is under investigation, Thunder Bay Fire Rescue said.

Firefighters were called to the Marks Street home at about 11:15 a.m, with three pumper trucks and one aerial ladder responding.

Upon arrival, they found the 2 1/2-storey home's front porch was fully engulfed in flames that reached up to the home's roof.

Second alarm called

The first arriving pumper crew quickly knocked down the flames, but a second alarm was called due to the size of the fire and its potential to spread to neighbouring homes, the fire department said.

That brought another two pumpers and a second aerial ladder to the scene.

Firefighters used the aerial ladder to access the home's roof and gable ends, which were smouldering and difficult to reach, the fire service said.

In all, 23 firefighters were involved in extinguishing the blaze. The home's five occupants evacuated safely.

Damage to the home was extensive, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.