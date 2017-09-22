Two people are facing charges after Thunder Bay police reportedly seized an illegally modified firearm, as well as drugs, at a south-side address in the northwestern Ontario city on Wednesday.

Police said a search warrant was executed at a home in the 100 block of Marks Street at about 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, after an investigation stemming from complaints from the public regarding alleged drug activity.

Inside the residence, police said that officers located an unsafely-stored semi-automatic .22-calibre rifle, which had been illegally modified for concealment. A small amount of crack cocaine was also reportedly found.

A 25-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman, both from Thunder Bay, were arrested and face firearms and drug charges.

According to police, both are in custody.